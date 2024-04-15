Dangerous heat index expected in 13 areas

Thirteen areas in the country may feel a dangerous heat index of 42° Celsius and above on Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The highest temperature of 45°C is expected to hit Dagupan City in Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, an ‘init factor’ of 44°C is forecast to be felt in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan and 43°C in Aparri, Cagayan.

On the other hand, 10 areas may have their temperature peak at 42°C, namely, Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Isabela State University Echague in Isabela, Clark Airport (Diosdado Macapagal International Airport) in Pampanga, Aborlan in Palawan, Virac (Synop) in Catanduanes, Masbate City in Masbate, Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur, and Cotabato City in Maguindanao.

The lowest forecasted heat index is projected at Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad, with their temperatures hitting 28°C and 27°C, respectively.

The heat index is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body, according to PAGASA.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body, are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses, including limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.