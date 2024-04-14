Unlocking spiritual strength

Muslims all across the world demonstrate sacrifice by fasting for a reward in the afterlife.

In the Islamic faith, one of the five “pillars of Islam” is to practice fasting. Although, other religions, like Christianity, Confucianism, Hinduism, Judaism and Taoism, among others have practiced religious fasting for millennia, Muslims fast in honor of the Prophet Muhammad’s revelation of the Holy Quran.

The history of Islam dates back thousands of years. They worship Allah, the Arabic term for the one all-knowing God, and adhere to a monotheistic faith. They acknowledge that although humans have free choice, nothing can occur without Allah’s approval.