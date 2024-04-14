Phl, Germany launch Transcend Project

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH or German Development Cooperation, have announced the soft launch of a foreign-assisted project aimed at enhancing the Philippines’ capacity to implement its climate change and biodiversity policies.

The 36.8-million-euro Transformative Actions for Climate and Ecological Protection and Development (Transcend) Project aims to ensure the transparent, integrated, and accountable implementation of climate projects across all levels of society in the country, soliciting and mediating coordination between government agencies, civil society organizations and the private sector.

“Working with Germany on the Transcend project, we can focus on maximizing and optimizing collaboration and cooperation between and among government agencies, civil society organizations, and the private sector in pushing for a climate smart and climate resilient Philippines. This is the call of our time: a truly whole of society and whole of world approach to address climate change and its impacts,” said CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje during his welcome remarks at the launching.

“This project allows us to coherently synergize our efforts towards a low-carbon and biodiversity friendly future through improved coordination, fortified partnerships, and maximum impact of our resources. Transcend will catalyze positive change, promoting ‘integrated, transparent, and accountable’ efforts to safeguard the environment for present and future generations,” said Department of Environmental and Natural Resources Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga as represented by Assistant Secretary Noralene Uy.

Transcend is calibrated to work and assist in key climate intervention areas identified in National Adaptation Plan and the Nationally Distributed Contributions Implementation Plan.

According to GIZ’s indicative project timeline, Transcend is set to have its hard launch in August this year, following the signing of the project’s implementation agreement.

The CCC continues to actively seek effective and robust local and international partnerships as part of its commitment to enhance the country’s capacity to mitigate and adapt to the changing climate and to usher in a new era of climate resiliency in the Philippines.