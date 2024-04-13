Phl-U.S.-Japan deal seen changing dynamic in SCS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sees the trilateral cooperation agreement among the Philippines, the United States and Japan as changing the dynamic in the Asian region and the South China Sea.

In a press conference a day after the 11 April meeting with President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Marcos said the trilateral agreement is “extremely important.”

“It is going to change the dynamic, the dynamic that we see in the region, in ASEAN in Asia, around the South China Sea,” Marcos said.

In his separate meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III at the Pentagon, Marcos expressed optimism that the trilateral deal would “translate to sustained peace and stability” in the SCS.

“This visit here to the Pentagon reaffirms once again the strength of the relationship between the United States and the Philippines in the face of all the threats and challenges that we have had to face together,” Marcos told Austin.

Marcos, however, assured China that it was not the target of the new partnership between the Philippines, the US and Japan.

“I view the new agreements and the new partnerships, and alliances that we have forged, including the trilateral agreement, not as a response to any particular challenge or threat but merely a continuing development and evolution of the relationship that we have been fostering over a hundred years,” he said.

Marcos expressed the hope the Philippines and the US would continue to work together.

“I can only see our two countries getting closer and working together and in closer coordination to be able to provide a continuing defense of international law and international rule of law in the UNCLOS, especially in the differing claims that we are having to deal with in the South China Sea,” he said.

In response, Austin assured Marcos of the US’ continued support of the Philippines.