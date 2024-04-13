NAIA urgently needs generators – GM

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) will install more generator sets to enhance passenger comfort and alleviate the inadequate air conditioning in some areas of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines said they are considering temporarily renting generator sets to alleviate the airport's heat until the purchasing process is complete.

"We will try to rent as much as possible until we have a permanent generator because we can't just buy one at such a high price," he said.

Although Terminal 2's air conditioning units are still in use, they have problems with an inadequate electrical power supply, making it difficult to chill the areas effectively during the summer.

As the switch gears at the MIAA power station are old and need to be replaced, the airport chief explained that if all of the air conditioners are operating at once, there is a chance of overloading the power system, which would result in a power outage.

The departure area at NAIA Terminal 2 exceeds comfortable temperatures mainly due to its glass-themed architecture, which allows heat from the outside to enter and warm the inside.

Travelers at Terminal 2 endured hot temperatures during Holy Week due to inadequate air conditioning exacerbated by frequent power fluctuations. MIAA worked diligently to find a way to reduce the high temperatures at Terminal 2. Many chillers at MIAA are old, prompting them to take some chillers from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2.

In addition, GM Ines said, the MIAA engineering department intends to rent generator sets to compensate for the airport's lack of power. It requires six-megawatt generators to guarantee uninterrupted power and prevent any issues on power outages in case of a failure in Meralco's power supply.

The airport authority requests assistance from the consortium that won the bid to rehabilitate the airport to enhance Terminal 2 before operations are transferred in September.

Currently, they are waiting to see if the new group would agree to help, per President Marcos’s directive, stressing the direness of the situation.

"But first of all, we hope flights will not be delayed, although passengers may need to be patient," Ines said.