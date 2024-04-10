iOne, Ardent win P1.4-B poll deal

The joint venture of iOne Resources and Ardent Networks won the second most expensive contract of the 2025 national and local elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced Monday night.

Comelec will pay the said firms P1.426 billion to provide Secure Electronic Transmission Services, lower than the poll body’s budget ceiling of P1.6 billion.

iOne Resources and Ardent Networks edged out the joint ventures of Ebizolution Inc., Secur Links Network and Technologies Inc. and Systems Information and Solutions.’

According to its LinkedIn profile, iOne Resources was initially established as an information technology company in 2001, with sister companies in Pakistan and Indonesia.

Ardent Networks, meanwhile, describes itself as a premier information and communications technology distributor in the Philippines, with over a decade of experience in the IT industry.