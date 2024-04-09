DOJ personnel honored as 'modern-day heroes' on Araw ng Kagitingan

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla highly recognized the hard work of each and every member of the Department of Justice (DOJ) as the country celebrates the “Day of Valor.”

“Today, we commemorate the lives of unsung heroes who stood up against the Japanese forces during World War II. We are reminded of our forebears who fought for this country’s victory. You are likened to them. Each of you is a hero on your own,” Remulla said.

“You face the toughest battles each day not only at work but perhaps even within the solitude of your homes, struggling every moment to make each day better than yesterday for ourselves and loved ones. You have sacrificed so much of your time and your family in the interest of public service,” the DOJ Secretary pointed out.

He said the lawyers in the DOJ have even defied the lure of lucrative practice to prosecute people who continue to abuse the country and the people.

“Buong tapang at tikas nating harapin ang responsibilidad na nakapatong sa ating mga balikat bilang mga lingkod bayan. Ang Araw ng Kagitingian ay para sa bawat kawani ng ating Departamento na nagsusumikap na umangat sa buhay sa pamamagitan nang tapat na paglilingkod sa kapwa nang walang hinihintay na anu mangkapalit,” Remulla underscored.

He further said, “Let this day inspire us to become heroes in our own little way, the “modern-day heroes” of the Department -- steadfast to the Rule of Law."