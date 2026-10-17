Garcia pushes inclusive polls as Philippines leads Asian election body

The poll chief said election authorities must work together to address the challenges posed by automated voting systems, artificial intelligence-driven disinformation and unequal access to technology while maintaining public confidence in elections.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia has called on Asian election authorities to ensure that electoral modernization does not disenfranchise voters as the Philippines assumes the chairmanship of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA).

“Modernity cannot be a license for disenfranchising,” Garcia said in his inaugural address as AAEA chairman, adding, “Every step that we take forward must be matched by the effort to bring every voter with us, so that our elections become more inclusive and more accessible.”

The Philippines will lead the regional association for the next two years, during which Garcia said member election authorities must share their experiences and lessons in managing elections amid rapid technological changes.

He said countries must weigh the advantages and disadvantages of manual, automated and hybrid election systems based on their respective circumstances.

Countries that have adopted automated elections must decide whether to further expand their use, while those still relying on manual voting must determine whether to transition to automation, Garcia said.

Garcia stressed that no single election system would be suitable for every country, making cooperation among election authorities essential in evaluating available options.

“The decision always belongs to each nation. But we can look out for one another, so that no member makes the choice without the benefit of what the rest of us have already learned,” he said.

Garcia said modernization must account for voters who may struggle with technology, including farmers in areas without reliable connectivity, elderly voters accustomed to manual elections and persons with disabilities who require accessible voting facilities.

A system designed primarily for voters who are connected and comfortable with technology could leave others behind, he warned.

Garcia also identified disinformation and misinformation, particularly content generated using artificial intelligence, as growing threats to electoral integrity.

Election authorities must develop ways to address false information targeting candidates and the electoral process itself while ensuring that enforcement measures do not become instruments for suppressing legitimate dissent.

“We have to look for ways to manage these issues, and balance our enforcement to ensure that the way we combat disinformation does not become a tool against dissent,” Garcia said.

Beyond technology and information integrity, Garcia said the association would review its rules, membership and protocols for election observation.

He said the AAEA must apply its observation protocols consistently to all members, noting that decisions to accept or decline invitations to observe elections could influence public perceptions of the countries concerned.

Garcia also called for expanding the association's membership to strengthen its regional reach and better represent the diversity of Asia's democratic systems.

He acknowledged that election management bodies operate under different institutional arrangements. Some are constitutionally independent, while others are established by statute or operate under government departments and ministries.

Garcia said the AAEA could provide members with comparative experience and regional support regardless of their institutional structures.

He said the association would be guided by mutual understanding and consensus, recognizing that electoral systems and political circumstances vary across Asia.

An association that reaches agreements collectively would be better positioned to address common challenges and strengthen the influence of Asian election authorities internationally, he said.

Garcia thanked the outgoing chair and the association's executive board for their leadership over the previous two years, as well as the secretariat and member election authorities for entrusting the Philippines with the chairmanship.

He called on members to work together over the next 24 months to strengthen electoral processes across the region.

The AAEA brings together election management bodies in Asia to promote cooperation and the exchange of experiences on electoral administration and democratic processes.