Zubiri as reservist: ‘It’s a responsibility’

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said he would not take his “shared responsibility” of protecting the country’s sovereignty lightly as a reservist of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Zubiri made this commitment after he was donned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Philippine Army Reserve force in a ceremonial donning of ranks led by military chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. at the AFP headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Monday.

He also committed to continue advocating for the military’s modernization and budget increase in the Senate as he believes that any good patriot “should be prepared to defend the nation when called upon, and encouraged Filipinos to embody the spirit of heroism and defend the nation’s freedom and peace.”

“It is not a responsibility I take lightly. I respect that as men and women of the Army, you have devoted yourselves entirely to the defense of the nation. Your skills, judgment, and dedication are beyond compare, and no reservist can ever hope to measure up to you,” he added.

Brawner commended Zubiri for his commitment to serving the nation by becoming an AFP reservist.

“He is not only content with supporting the defense of our country from the sidelines, not from the halls of the Senate, and not only through the support of financial packages for the AFP. For him, this is not enough. For him, he has to don the uniform himself, go through the training, and offer his life,” the AFP chief said.

In response, Zubiri said his decision to the AFP reserve force is to prove that senators are not just “armchair warriors” but are also committed to helping the government and the AFP in any eventuality, including man-made or natural calamities.

According to AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Zubiri was conferred with the minimum rank of Lieutenant Colonel, in accordance with Republic Act 7077 Section 44, which permits elected officials and presidential appointees to be commissioned in the Reserve Force subject to existing AFP rules and regulations.