PAGASA: Dangerous heat index expected in 7 areas

Seven areas in the country are expected to experience on Sunday a heat index of 42° Celsius and above, according to weather state bureau PAGASA.

Four areas are expected to have an ‘init factor’ of 42°C: Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, Daet in Camarines Norte, and Cotabato City in Maguindanao.

Meanwhile, three areas are projected to have the highest heat index of 43°C: Dagupan City in Pangasinan and the municipalities of Aparri and Tuguegarao in Cagayan.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet, on the other hand, has the lowest heat index expected to peak only at 27°C.

PAGASA defines the heat index as the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

Taking preventive measures such as limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors is strongly advised by the government to the public to avoid heat-related illnesses.