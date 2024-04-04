PAGASA: Dangerous heat index expected in 7 areas

Six areas in the country are expected to experience on Thursday a heat index of 42 °C while one at 43 °C, the weather state bureau PAGASA reported.

Catarman in Northern Samar is expected to have the highest ‘init factor’, with a 43 °C forecast temperature.

Meanwhile, a heat index of 42°C is projected to hit Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Sangley Point in Cavite, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur, Dumangas in Iloilo and Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet on the other hand has the lowest expected heat index of 27 °C and 28 °C, respectively.

The heat index is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body, according to PAGASA.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses including limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.