Filipinos killed in 7 October attack remembered

The ceremony also remembered Cedric Carin, an Israeli soldier of Filipino descent who died in January 2024; Leah Mosquera, who died in July 2025; and Mary Ann Velasquez De Vera and Lucille Jean Gershowitz, who were killed in separate attacks this year.

Among those honored were Angeline Aguirre Torre, Loretta Alacre, Grace Cabrera and Paul Vincent Castelvi, who died in the 7 October attacks.

The Israeli Embassy in Manila, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) led the commemoration, themed "Three Years of Resilience Despite the Loss."

Three years after the 7 October 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, families of Filipinos killed in the violence gathered in Taguig City on Tuesday to remember their loved ones, alongside survivors who endured captivity.

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The gathering brought together bereaved families, government officials and survivors, including Filipino caregivers Jimmy Pacheco and Noralyn Babilia, who endured captivity after being abducted during the Hamas attack.

Pacheco, a father of three, was taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where he worked as a caregiver for Amitai Ben Zvi.

Also present was Camille Jesalva, a caregiver from Nueva Ecija who was recognized in Israel for protecting her 95-year-old employer, Nitza Hefetz, during the attack.

Despite the violence, Jesalva spoke of the sense of belonging she experienced while working in Israel.

“I am grateful to the Israeli government because the way they treat us is something you cannot find in other countries. Israel is the best place to work — the salary, the way they treat people. We don't feel like we are just domestic helpers,” she said.

Grief and resilience

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne "PY" Caunan acknowledged the continuing grief of families who lost relatives in the conflict, assuring them that government assistance would remain available.

“I hope this gathering gives you some comfort in knowing that we remember them, that we will never forget, that we recognize your loss, and that your concerns continue to matter to us,” Caunan said.

She said resilience should not mean suppressing grief or feeling compelled to remain strong despite personal loss.

“You should never feel that you have to appear strong for everyone else. To the families who continue to mourn, we extend our heartfelt condolences. We, the government and OWWA, are here to listen, provide support and help address your needs,” she said.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Dana Kursh also urged families to hold on to memories of their loved ones and remain hopeful despite their loss.

“I'm asking each and every one of us here, especially the eight amazing families, to keep on hoping, to keep [o]n looking at the joyful things, the wonderful memories of your loved ones, because the only thing that will help us stay resilient and stay hopeful,” Kursh said.