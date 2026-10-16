The facilities will be funded through the Department of Agriculture's (DA) World Bank-assisted Mindanao Inclusive Agriculture Development Project (MIADP).

Two post-harvest facilities worth a combined P19.26 million will be constructed in the Daraghuyan Ancestral Domain in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, to strengthen coffee production and marketing among Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities.

The DA and the Malaybalay City government recently held a groundbreaking ceremony and the traditional land ritual Panahudtahud tu Tumitima to mark the start of construction.

The projects include a P8.81-million coffee processing facility and a P10.45-million multi-commodity warehouse with a multi-purpose drying pavement.

Both facilities will support the green coffee bean marketing enterprise of the Inhandig Tribal Multi-Purpose Cooperative (ITMPC).

“The projects which we lay the foundation today are manifestations of our shared commitment to harness the potentials of Ancestral Domains, empower Indigenous Peoples communities and deliver inclusive development particularly here in Mindanao,” MIADP Component 3 head Larry Agpalo said, delivering the message of Project Director Macario Gonzaga.

The processing facility, equipped with coffee processing tools and equipment, forms part of ITMPC's P14.76-million Coffee Consolidation, Processing and Marketing Enterprise.

Meanwhile, the warehouse will improve the cooperative's capacity to consolidate coffee products, manage inventory and expand its operations.

The enterprise package also includes an all-weather solar dryer, delivery truck, sorting table, hauling animals, computer equipment and nearly P700,000 in working capital to purchase coffee cherries from cooperative members.

Malaybalay City Local Project Management and Implementation Unit head Adrian Gamboa, representing Mayor Jay Warren Pabillaran, welcomed the project and acknowledged the contributions of city offices and partner agencies.

Representatives of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), a co-implementer of MIADP, also attended the ceremony alongside barangay officials and project contractors.

MIADP Region 10 Component 2 head Junel Ablanque, representing Regional Project Director Jose Apollo Pacamalan, emphasized the importance of accountability and construction quality despite possible weather-related delays.

“We all know (that) implementation schedule is always affected by weather, but let us remain committed to deliver quality project. We should play our respective roles as in the project implementation you may be the contractor, the LGU, the project management or as member of the IP community,” Ablanque said.

The project aims to improve post-harvest handling, strengthen market access and create more economic opportunities for Indigenous coffee growers in Bukidnon.