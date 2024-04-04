Abalos orders probe of DILG officer in Quezon Province

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. on Thursday said he has ordered a thorough investigation on the alleged malpractices being committed by a Municipal Local Government Operation Officer (MLGOO) in the Municipality of Mauban, Quezon Province.

In a directive, Abalos instructed DILG Undersecretary for Local Government, Marlo Iringan to take immediate action on the complaint against MLGOO Reyza Enriquez-Lagar, filed in his office by Barangay officials of Mauban, Quezon.

In a letter to Abalos, about 20 barangay officials, composed of Chairmen, Treasurers, and Secretaries, accused MLGOO Lagar of implementing her own DILG policies that hamper the operation of Barangay and illegal collections money using unauthorized receipts.

They cited Lagar’s policies to submit to her office “for review” the Barangay Budget Ordinance before they are allowed to submit the same for review to the Municipal Budget Officer and to the Sangguniang Bayan.

And to make things worse, Lagar ordered the Barangay Treasurer not to utilize the budget pending review by her office and SB.

The Barangay Chiefs said that the Lagar’s policies contradicts that of the Local Government Code (LGC) which mandates that Barangay Budget ordinance is effective upon the signing of Barangay Chairman and it can be immediately utilized for the year intended. The utilization of budget can only be discontinued if return by the SB for revision.

They added that Lagar’s policies hampers barangay operation.

“Mag kaka lahatian na ng taon 3 o 5 pa lang sa 40 barangay ng Mauban, ang kanyang na review” according the to the letter. The LGC provides that every Sept. 15 of each year, the barangay must start preparing their budget for the next year. Lagar was appointed in Mauban, Quezon last July 2023.

Allegedly, Lagar prevented the utilization of barangay funds pending review. She also forces the barangay treasurer to pay her office using unauthorized receipts fees for her ‘series of Barangay seminars'.

Barangay officials claim that the Commission on Audit would definitely not accept those receipts, which may endanger them for criminal prosecution and administrative sanctions.

Usec. Iringan, meanwhile said they will summon Lagar and give her the due process to answer all the allegations against her before handing down the Department's decision.