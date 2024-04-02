Dangerous heat index to hit 11 areas - PAGASA

The latest report from the weather state bureau PAGASA shows that 11 areas in the country are forecasted to experience an ‘init factor’ of 42 degrees Celsius and above on Tuesday.

Roxas City in Capiz is expected to have the highest heat index, with its temperature peaking at 44 °C.

Meanwhile, a heat index of 43°C is projected to hit Aparri, Cagayan; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur; Aborlan, Palawan; Iloilo City, Iloilo; and Dumangas, Iloilo.

42°C heat index, on the other hand, is expected to be felt in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Catarman, Northern Samar; and Cotabato City, Maguindanao.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad had the lowest forecasted heat index of 26 °C.

The heat index is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body, according to PAGASA.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

On Monday, PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina reported that intensified heat may be expected in a large portion of the country this April.

Hence, the public is encouraged to take preventive measures against the extreme heat’s possible effects on human health, including limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.