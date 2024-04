LATEST

'Salubong' in Sampaloc, Manila

LOOK: 'Salubong' welcomes the Risen Christ on Easter morning as crowds of Filipino Catholics gather to witness the pre-dawn meeting of two religious floats: one depicting the Risen Christ and the other depicting a mourning Mary. This event takes place at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Loreto in Sampaloc, Manila, on Sunday, 31 March 2024. | via Larry Cruz