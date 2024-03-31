LATEST

A trolley operator's uncertainty

Leo Torzar, 50, while waiting for passengers, says he is uncertain of what will happen to him and other trolley operators plying the track of Philippine National Railways (PNR) to transport passengers from end to end of every station, instead of being glad that they are the only ones operating on the said track as the passenger trains of PNR temporarily stop their operation for five years to pave the way for the construction of the new North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) line. He claimed that they have already been informed that a huge portion of their home, which is near the railroad tracks, will be used for the new PNR construction project. | via King Rodriguez