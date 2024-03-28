LATEST

[Exclusive] Dried marijuana leaves, kush found in parcel

WATCH: Narcotic detective dog “Azian” from the EOD K9 Unit in Ilocos Norte, searches for alleged drugs in packages at a courier service warehouse in Vintar Road, Laoag City, after an employee of the said courier service reported a suspicious package that was received by the warehouse on Thursday. The employee reported the matter to the Philippine National Police, and immediately personnel from the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, led by Police Lt. Col. Jonathan Papay as supervised by Police Colonel Frederick Obar, the Provincial Director of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office, were dispatched. They found .05 gram of alleged Kush and 30 grams of alleged marijuana dried leaves. The Philippine National Police is now conducting a thorough investigation on the matter. | via Jasper Dawang