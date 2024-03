LATEST

Way of the Cross

LOOK: A group of devotees held a Stations of the Cross event at the Parish of the Divine Mercy in Marilao, Bulacan, on Wednesday, 26 March 2024. The Stations of the Cross is a traditional processional route symbolizing the path Jesus walked to Mount Calvary. This event was their way of helping the Christian faithful make a spiritual pilgrimage through contemplation of the passion of Christ. | via Analy Labor