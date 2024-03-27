LATEST

Surveyors conduct ocular inspection ahead of railway construction

LOOK: Surveyors from Leighton Asia, a joint venture with First Balfour, conducted an ocular inspection on Wednesday, 27 March 2024, along the railway at Buendia Station of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) on its last day of operation before the 5-year hiatus, making way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway. The surveyors will cover 8.5 kilometers of the railway, which is set to begin construction on 1 April 2024. | via KING RODRIGUEZ