LATEST

MMDA chief inspects drug-testing area

LOOK: MMDA General Manager Procopio Lipana, along with Head of Traffic Enforcement Vic Nuñez and DILG Usec. Felicito Valmocina, visited the drug testing area administered by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to ensure order and safety during the expected influx of passengers heading to nearby provinces for the Holy Week break at the bus terminal station in Cubao, Quezon City, on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. | via Analy Labor