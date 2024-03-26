LATEST

Marcos welcomes US Congressional delegates

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a courtesy call with the United States Congressional Delegation at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday. With him are (in no order) U.S. Ambassador to the Phils. Marykay Carlson, U.S. Senator Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand, U.S. Embassy Colonel Edward Evans, U.S. Senator Cynthia Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Senator Roger Wayne Marshall, U.S. Senator Mark Edward Kelly, U.S. Senator Cynthia Marie Lummis, U.S. Senator Michael Farrand Bennet, and Representative Adriano Espallat Senate of the United States of America. | via MARIANNE BERMUDEZ / PPA POOL