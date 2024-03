LATEST

Marcos, Indian envoy at Malacañang

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. welcomes Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a courtesy call at Malacañang Palace in Manila on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. Also in attendance are Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary (South) Ravi Shankar, Joint Secretary Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu, and Ambassador of India to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran. | via Noel B. Pabalate / PPA POOL