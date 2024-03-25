LATEST

Transport protest in UP-Diliman

LOOK: Leaders of the transport sector, commuters, and allies hold a press conference on Monday, 25 March 2024, at the University Hotel, UP Diliman in Quezon City to express their opposition to what they deem as the "hasty" expansion of motorcycle taxi operations and the addition of 10,000 units of Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) slots in Metro Manila by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). According to them, the LTFRB's move threatens the livelihood of current drivers as it allegedly disregards the quality and safety of the transport ecosystem in the country, purportedly flooding the roads with more TNVS and motorcycle taxis that may contribute to heavier traffic. | via Analy Labor