San Juan's vaccination drive against pertussis

LOOK: To address the rising cases of pertussis in the NCR, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, with the officials from the Department of Health, led the Infant Vaccination Drive to Combat Pertussis or Whooping Cough held at the San Juan City Hall Atrium on Monday, 25 March 2024. Mayor Zamora said the vaccination drive was a step taken by their city to raise awareness about pertussis. | via Analy Labor