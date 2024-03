LATEST

Random drug testing at PITX

LOOK: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) conducts random drug tests on passenger bus drivers at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City before allowing them to drive their respective units on Monday, 25 March 2024. Here, LTO personnel are seen ensuring that urine samples and other necessary documentation are carefully checked while administering the test to bus drivers. | via King Rodriguez