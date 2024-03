LATEST

PITX inspected to ensure Holy Week rush readiness

LOOK: Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan Uy, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, and Police Chief General Benjamin Acorda inspect operations at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City on Monday, 25 March 2024, to ensure that passengers travel safely and orderly during Holy Week. | via KING RODRIGUEZ