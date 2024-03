LATEST

Earthquake drill in Quezon City

LOOK: Employees of Quezon City Hall, along with members of the Quezon City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office and Quezon City Bureau of Fire Protection, gather outside the city hall building as they participated in the 1st Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill held at the Quezon City Hall grounds on Monday, 25 March 2024. | via Analy Labor