Palm Sunday in Bago Bantay, Quezon City

LOOK: A priest blesses the palms during Palm Sunday, 24 March 2024, at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Santo Niño - Bago Bantay in Quezon City. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week in the Christian calendar, commemorating Jesus Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem, as prophesied in the Old Testament. The event symbolizes the fulfillment of Messianic prophecy and the acknowledgment of Jesus as the long-awaited Messiah by the crowds who welcomed him with palm branches. It sets the stage for the events leading to Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection, which are central to Christian faith and salvation. | via Yummie Dingding