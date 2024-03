LATEST

China's coast guard ship imperils Phl supply vessel

WATCH: In the early morning of 23 March 2024, China Coast Guard vessel BN21551 performs dangerous maneuver of crossing the bow against Philippine Supply Vessel Unaizah May 4 while en route to Ayungin Shoal for A Rotation and Resupply mission for the Filipino soldiers stationed in BRP Sierra Madre. | via Lade Kabagani