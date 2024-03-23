LATEST

Turning garbage into 'gold'

LOOK: Earning money from garbage presents a formidable challenge, as it necessitates the accumulation of significant quantities to turn a profit. However, in today's culture, even garbage has its own domain, which someone already claims. Instead of looking for garbage, Salina Garcia-Cumpa, 60, prefers to work as a garbage collector's assistant, collecting a substantial volume of plastic bottles from commercial establishments through prior negotiations. She earns between P20 and P30 from it, or enough sustain herself, by cleaning and removing unwanted materials from discarded water bottles in order to be more profitable. She said that a kilogram of a clean water bottle can be sold to a junkshop for around P18 pesos, compared to P10 pesos if they are not clean. | via KING RODRIGUEZ