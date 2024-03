LATEST

New CAMI member

LOOK: Meralco spokesman Joe Zaldarriaga takes his oath of membership in the Capampangan in Media Inc. before the group’s chairman, Nonnie Pelayo, in the presence of trustee Willie Capulong, treasurer Abel Cruz, former BCDA President and current Meralco SVP and Chief Government Affairs and External Relations Officer Atty. Arnel Casanova, and other CAMI members present during the event. Zaldarriaga traces his roots on his maternal side to the Del Rosario and Abad Santos clans of Angeles City.