China's coast guard vessel endangers Phl supply boat

WATCH: China's coast guard vessel BN2155 performs a dangerous maneuver by crossing the bow of the Philippine-chartered supply vessel, Unaizah May 4, on Saturday, while en route to Ayungin Shoal. This incident occurred during another execution of Rotation and Resupply mission for Filipino soldiers stationed at the country’s military outpost, BRP Sierra Madre, within West Philippine Sea. | via Lade Kabagani