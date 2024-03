LATEST

Vaccine that protects against 5 diseases

LOOK: Health worker shows Pentavalent vaccine that protects children against five life-threatening diseases — Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, and Hib — at a health center in Barangay Pinyahan in Quezon City on Friday, 22 March 2024. The Quezon City government has declared an outbreak of pertussis or whooping cough after logging 23 cases and four deaths, mostly infants 22 days to 60 days old from January to March 2024. | via Analy Labor