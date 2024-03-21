LATEST

'Hit the Mark' campaign

LOOK: Dr. Herdee Gloriane Luna, President of Philippine Society of Oncologists — together with Dr. Jose Jasper Andal, Pathologist at St. Luke's Medical Center; cancer survivor Engr. Emer Rojas, President of New Vois Association of the Philippines; and host-broadcaster Niña Corpuz — speaks during the launching of the “Hit the Mark” campaign, through a health forum at the EDSA Shangri-la in Mandaluyong City on 21 March 2024. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the value of lung panel testing and personalized treatment to achieve better patient outcomes. Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the Philippines, with lung cancer topping the list for cancer-related mortality in the country. | via Analy Labor