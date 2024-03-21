'Franchise isn't a right, it's a privilege given to SMNI'

Rep. Jude Acidre of Tingog Partylist faced the media on Thursday, a day after the House of Representatives voted to revoke the legislative franchise of the controversial Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), legally operating as Sug Media Corp., in the wake of alleged gross violations, such as of disseminating fake news, red-tagging, among others.

"Congress gave that franchise, which was not used correctly. Congress is also in the position to withdraw it," Acidre said.

The lawmaker, however, assured the government will provide the necessary assistance to SMNI employees, who risk losing their jobs, once the revocation takes effect.

Acidre, meanwhile, made one thing clear: it's not Congress that is to blame for the potential layoff, but the SMNI management itself, which failed to perform numerous provisions of the law.

SMNI uses a 25-year franchise under Republic Act 11422, enacted in August 2019.