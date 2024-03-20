LATEST

PCSO to broaden base

LOOK: Melquiades Robles, general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), instructed his department to broaden its base while expounding on the flagship humanitarian and charitable programs, including their proactive initiatives that are currently running to assist charitable projects of various organizations, during the Kapihan sa Manila Hotel on Wednesday, 20 March 2024. He also emphasized the PCSO's additional P4-billion Medical Assistance Fund which was created in response to recent tax modifications. | via King Rodriguez
King Rodriguez
