LATEST

Gov't execs gather for upcoming Food Month celebration

LOOK: Executives from national agencies, including the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Department of Agriculture, and Department of Trade and Industry, gather today, 20 March 2024, for the Filipino Food Month 2024 press conference at the Casa Buenas, Newport World Resorts. This year's theme is "Kalutong Filipino, Lakas ng Kabataang Makabago." The month-long culinary celebration will kick off in April. | via VA Angeles