LATEST

99 NFA warehouses padlocked

LOOK: Agriculture Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Arnel De Mesa reveals that out of the 288 National Food Authority warehouses, 99 are still padlocked and 20 will soon be opened following an investigation for alleged questionable sale to private buyers of 75,000 bags of rice intended as buffer stock for inflation, during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday, 20 March 2024. The Ombudsman recently suspended 141 officials and employees of the National Food Authority; however, 24 of whom were eventually reinstated. | via KING RODRIGUEZ