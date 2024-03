LATEST

Bustling Pasig River

LOOK: San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has recently declared that it has abandoned its plans to construct the Pasig River Expressway worth P95 billion. The Pasig River, located in Manila, is a busy waterway used for transporting goods and people. In the photos, taken on Tuesday, 19 March 2024, traffic can be seen on the river as tugboats push large barges. | via KING RODRIGUEZ