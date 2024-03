LATEST

Blinken meets with PBBM

LOOK: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace on Tuesday, 19 March 2024, for a two-day visit aimed at bolstering US-Philippine relations, particularly on key issues such as maintaining peace and stability in the disputed West Philippines Sea. | via MARIANNE BERMUDEZ / PPA POOL