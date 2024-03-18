LATEST

PCSO 'integrity and trustworthiness' in question

LOOK: Senator Raffy Tulfo chastises stakeholders on issues concerning the integrity and trustworthiness of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office's (PCSO) lotto games, including how the PCSO remits prize fund taxes to the Bureau of Internal Revenue, during a public hearing of his Committee on Games and Amusement on Monday, March 18. The hearing was attended by executives and representatives from the Philippine Charity Statistics Office, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Landbank of the Philippines, Office of the Government Corporate Counsel, Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine National Police, and the Anti-Money Laundering Council. | via King Rodriguez