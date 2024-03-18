LATEST

OFWs' plight

LOOK: On Flor Contemplacion’s 29th death anniversary, Monday 18 March, OFWs and their families troop to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to demand fair wages and benefits. The group lit candles, put up a mural for Flor Contemplacion, and call for fair wages and benefits for OFWs. They demanded the freedom of Mary Jane Veloso and called for justice for OFW victims of illegal recruitment and human trafficking. OFWs calls to proclaim 17 March as National Migrants Memorial Day in commemoration of all OFWs who have died overseas and are victims of abuse and unjust working conditions. | via Analy Labor