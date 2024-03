LATEST

Carnapped vehicles probe

LOOK: Quezon City Police District (QCPD) District Director PBGen. Redrico A. Maranan, inspects Monday 18 March at Camp Karingal, the recovered vehicles and motorcycles involved in different carnapping incidents in the Metro. The 12 vehicles and seven motorcycles have been temporarily impounded at the District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU) of their respective police stations. | via Analy Labor