LATEST

Junkshop catches fire

LOOK: BFP Firefighters extinguished the remaining fire after it hit the second alarm at the warehouse of a recycling company or junkshop at P. Dela Cruz St. cor. Fulgencio Rd., Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon in Quezon City on Friday, 15 March 2024. Authorities declared that they had the fire under control at around 8:54 a.m. | via Analy Labor