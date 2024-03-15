LATEST

Inaugural of Phl Celebration of Int'l Children's Book Day

LOOK: Heirs of Filipino writer and playwright Severino Reyes, famously known as “Lola Basyang“; Rosanna Reyes; Cecilia Medina; and Erlinda Villadelgado signed a memorandum of agreement with the Vibal Foundation on Friday, 15 March 2024, in Quezon City for the inaugural of Philippine Celebration of International Children's Book Day which will include activities such as interactive storytelling, read-aloud sessions, and awarding of the first-ever Severino Reyes Medal. | via Analy Labor