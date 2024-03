LATEST

Heads up, coffee lovers! ☕️

LOOK: Executives from different national agencies including the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry, together with coffee farmers from various parts of the country, gather today, 15 March 2024, for the three-day Manila Coffee Festival 2024 at the MGBX Convention Hall, Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City. The number of coffee exhibitors participating this year rose to 140, from 85 during its maiden year in 2019. | via VA Angeles