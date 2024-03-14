LATEST

Let the 'Land of the Games' begin

LOOK: Around 300 French and German students from the European International School in Parañaque City experience their day in sports with Paralympic disciplines as the Embassy of France to the Philippines launched a campaign, "Terre de Jeux," or Land of the Games, a global relay event in which they partnered with the Philippine Paralympic Committee.| via King Rodriguez
Let the 'Land of the Games' begin
The said global relay event is a 24-hour global relay organized by Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and French Ministry of Europe with the goal of uniting people from different time zones to support the Olympic movement and promote the incorporation of sports into daily life.

