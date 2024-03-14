LATEST

Groups vs. cha-cha holds presscon

LOOK: Various groups and personalities against charter change held a press conference at the Club Filipino Greenhills in San Juan on Thursday, 14 March 2024, to express their continued opposition to the Congress’ latest attempt at amending the Constitution via Resolution of Both Houses No. 7. The Anti-Chacha Coalition has vowed to defeat any attempt to revise the 37-year-old Philippine Constitution by fighting the move on all levels. The groups also announced their slated protest at Congress on 20 March. | via Analy labor