Joey Sanchez Mendoza

Apo Golf Classic 3rd round

LOOK: Fellow golfers pour water to Sarah Jane Ababa, the ladies' final-round winner of the 2024 ICTSI Apo Golf Classic. Meanwhile, Kristoffer Arevalo is seen playing at fairway number 13; Jay Bayron, at banker number 13; and Tony Lascuna, at green number 9 at Apo Golf & Country Club in Talomo, Davao City, Davao Del Sur on Thursday, 14 March 2024. | via Joey Sanchez Mendoza