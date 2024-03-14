LATEST
Apo Golf Classic 3rd round
LOOK: Fellow golfers pour water to Sarah Jane Ababa, the ladies' final-round winner of the 2024 ICTSI Apo Golf Classic. Meanwhile, Kristoffer Arevalo is seen playing at fairway number 13; Jay Bayron, at banker number 13; and Tony Lascuna, at green number 9 at Apo Golf & Country Club in Talomo, Davao City, Davao Del Sur on Thursday, 14 March 2024. | via Joey Sanchez Mendoza
Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/
Follow us on our social media
Facebook: @tribunephl
Youtube: TribuneNow
Twitter: @tribunephl
Instagram: @dailytribunephl
TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial
Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6